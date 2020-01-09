Claressa Shields is hoping to make history against Ivana Habazin this Friday by winning a world title in a third weight division in the fewest number of professional fights ever, by a man or woman.

In just her tenth pro contest, the two-time Olympic gold medalist is looking to add to her belts in the 160 and 168 pound weight classes by picking another two up in the 154 pound division.

Here is everything you need to know about the fight as Shields prepares to do what no other fighter has previously accomplished in a boxing ring.

Where is it?

The fight is taking place in the Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City.

It was originally slated for Shields' home town of Flint, Michigan in October, but was postponed after a member of the American's entourage attacked Habazin's trainer at the weigh-in.

What time and channel is it on?

The fight will take place at around 9pm ET (2am GMT) on Friday, January 10 (or Saturday morning in the UK).

It is not available to watch in the UK but is being show in the US on Showtime and via the Showtime app.

What are the two fighters' records?

Shields has won all nine of her bouts since turning professional in November 2016 and has been fighting at world title level since her fourth fight.

Meanwhile, Habazin has a record of 20-3, with her last defeat coming against Sweden's Mikaela Lauren in April 2016.

Who is on the undercard?

Uzbekistan's undefeated super lightweight Shohjahon Ergashev looks to extend his professional record to 18-0 as he squares off against Mexican Adrian Estrella.

What next for the winner?

Shields has been hyping up the possibility of a crossover bout with UFC star Amanda Nunes throughout fight week, something which would undoubtedly capture the attention of the casual market.

The American has also been linked with a fight against Britain's Savannah Marshall, who is currently 8-0 as a pro and beat Shields in the amateurs.