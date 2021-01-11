Los Angeles celebrity plastic surgeon dies after patient coughed over him days before positive Covid-19 test

By Dylan Terry
18:19pm, Mon 11 Jan 2021
Celebrity plastic surgeon Dr Payman Simoni has died after apparently contracting COVID-19 from a patient who coughed on him.

Dr Simoni, 50, who has made appearances on the show 'The Doctors', passed away in Los Angeles.

The patient is said to have coughed over Dr Simoni, who was wearing a mask, during a lip injection procedure. She contacted his surgery a few days later to say she had tested positive for coronavirus.

Dr Simoni received medical treatment at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after showing symptoms of COVID-19. He was placed into a medically induced coma when his lungs began to fail and later died from a brain haemorrhage.

