Much has been made about Dr Anthony Fauci's apparent sidelining from Donald Trump's White House press briefings.

But the good doctor was back centre stage in the second virtual episode of Saturday Night Live - albeit played by Brad Pitt.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - seen as the voice of reason during the pandemic - had recently been asked who he would like to portray him on SNL and Pitt was his pick.

Fresh from his recent Oscar win, Pitt took to the role with gusto, opening with a thank-you to the older women in America for their ‘supportive, inspiring and sometimes graphic emails’.

He then began a series of ‘explanations’ of comments made by the President during the coronavirus crisis.

He referenced Mr Trump's assurance about a coronavirus vaccine coming ‘relatively soon’.

Pitt said: "But if you were to tell a friend you’ll be over relatively soon, and then turn up a year-and-a-half later, your friend may be relatively p***ed off."

He then addressed the rumours around the doctor being fired.

Trump is shown, saying: “Im not firing him, I think he's a wonderful guy,” to which Pitt responds, “So, yeah, I'm getting fired.”

The 56 year-old actor closed by taking off his wig and saying: "To the real Dr Fauci, thank you for your calm and your clarity in this unnerving time.