Beyonce took to social media to tease the release of her hotly-anticipated Ivy Park sportswear collection in collaboration with adidas.

The singer posted the video and two shots to her followers on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube on Wednesday night, accompanied by the caption: "IVY PARK January 18."

Having first started teasing it in December, the 38-year-old singer sent fans into a frenzy with the posts and the news that they will have to wait less than a fortnight for the collection to be released.

The video whows various pieces from the collection inclufing trainers, jackets and sports leggings, predominantly in maroon or orange with the signature Adidas 'three stripes.'ccs

Starring in the video is Beyonce herself, along with various models and accompanied by a number of empowering voiceovers including "these barriers are not going to stop me" and "I find love in everything that I do."

The Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration collection will become available on January 18 with prices yet to be released, although judging by the responses on instagram, fans will be willing to dig deep to get their hands on the stash.

One user wrote: "Jesus, the interwebs are going to break."

Another simply added: "pls, I'm broke."