WWE Raw joined Smackdown, NXT and NXT UK in launching its inaugural show on BT Sport last night.

The action packed entertainment franchise is divided into the four brands, each boasting it's own superstars.

Here's a quick run-down of the women hoping to defend their titles this year.

WWE Raw

Current Champion: Becky Lynch

The often underestimated lynch took no prisoners, friend or foe, on her way to the top. Under her wrestling name "The Man" she initially made her mark at the 2019 Royal Rumble and claimed the title at the the first women's main even in WrestleMania history where she defeated Raw champion Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Champion Charlotte Flair to claim their titles in a Winner Take All Match.

Becky Lynch in action at WWE Live in Paris (PA Images)

WWE SmackDown

Current Champion: Bayley (Palema Rose Martinez)

Growing up in San Joe, Bayley was a long-time super fan before taking up the sport. Inspired by the likes of Eddie Guerrero and Lito, she decided she wanted to inspire fans in the same way. She poses phenomenal enthusiasm and an ever-present smile that is key in getting the crowd on side.

Bayley lifted the SmackDown belt in 2019 (WWE)

NXT

Current Champion: Rhea Ripley

The ultra-aggressive Aussie is phenomenally strong and has a fiery attitude when she takes to the ring. "The Most Pit Kid" battled past Xia Brookside in the Quarterfinals and Dakota Kai in the Semifinals of the NXT UK Women's Championship before defeating Toni Storm to claim the inaugural title.

Rhead Ripley celebrates with her fans (twitter: @RheaRipley_WWE)

NXT UK

Current Champion: Kay Lee Ray

The 27-year-old Scot is on of the sport's rising stars. She is hyper quick around the ring, often diving through the ropes and soaring around the ring. She is the current NXT UK champion but has her sights set on the global scale.

Scotland-born Kay Lee Ray is ready to defend her title (WWE)

WWE Women's Tag Team

Current Champions: Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane)

Arguably one of the brand's most dangerous duos, Asuka & Kairi claimed the WWE Women's Tag Team titles from Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss at WWE "Hell in a Cell" in 2019 using the ever-dangerous 'green mist' against Cross.