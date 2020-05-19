Bar in Maryland uses giant rubber rings to help drinkers maintain social distancing
A bar in Maryland, USA has introduced its own ’social distancing’ scheme to allow drinkers to stay safe while still enjoying a refreshing tipple.
The novel idea consists of a six foot rubber ring on legs encompassing a table with a hole in the middle in which the customer stands.
Fish Tales Bar & Grill in Ocean City revealed their invention at the weekend, which looks somewhat like a large baby-walker.
“The table, designed for social distancing, is on wheels and features a giant inner tube," said restaurant owner Donna Harman.
"Working like bumper cars, the customers will remain six feet apart whenever two tubes hit.
“The whole idea is just to make people smile and give hope and do something fun."
Customers will each be issued with one of the tables on their arrival when the bar re-opens for business.