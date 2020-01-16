American breakthrough teenager Coco Gauff will face her idol Venus Williams again in the first round of a Grand Slam after the pair were drawn against each other for at the Australian Open.

Gauff, 15, burst onto the scene at Wimbledon in 2019 by beating the seven-time Grand Slam singles winner Williams in straight sets.

She then cemented her status as a rising star when she won again to reach the third round, eventually losing out to Simona Halep, who went on to win the trophy.

Elsewhere in the draw, world number one Ashleigh Barty could be set to try and avenge her defeat to Petra Kvitova last year at Melbourne as the pair face a collision course to meet in the last 16.

Britain's number one Johanna Konta is seeded 12th and will play Ons Jabeur from Tunisia, while defending champion Naomi Osaka begins against Marie Bouzkova.