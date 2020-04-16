Apple have announced they will be releasing a new iPhone SE in the hope of capturing the mid-range market they previously abandoned in 2018.

The tech giants say the phone will resemble the iPhone 8 with its 4.7in screen and fingerprint ID sensor, but will not have the ability to run facial recognition.

In a press release they dubbed the new phone as 'The Most Affordable iPhone' adding that it 'features A13 Bionic, the Fastest Chip in a Smartphone, and the Best Single-Camera System in an iPhone'.

The new phone is available in various colours (Apple)

The phone will be priced at £419 and is currently available for pre-order before its official release on Friday April 24.