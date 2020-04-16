Apple announce new iPhone SE in bid to capture the mid-range market

The new iPhone will be available on April 24 (Apple)
By Georgie Heath
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @GeorgieHeath27
12:45pm, Thu 16 Apr 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Apple have announced they will be releasing a new iPhone SE in the hope of capturing the mid-range market they previously abandoned in 2018.

The tech giants say the phone will resemble the iPhone 8 with its 4.7in screen and fingerprint ID sensor, but will not have the ability to run facial recognition.

In a press release they dubbed the new phone as 'The Most Affordable iPhone' adding that it 'features A13 Bionic, the Fastest Chip in a Smartphone, and the Best Single-Camera System in an iPhone'.

The new phone is available in various colours (Apple)

The phone will be priced at £419 and is currently available for pre-order before its official release on Friday April 24.

Related videos