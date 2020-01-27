America's Mikaela Shiffrin topped off a winning weekend with a blistering run to win the Super-G in Bulgaria having already claimed the downhill two days previously.

The 24 year-old has now won races in four different disciplines this season and has her sights set on a 'combined' victory to make up the big five.

Should she achieve this, she would be only the fifth skier in history to do so after Tina Maze, Janica Kostelic, Marc Girardelli and Petra Kronberger.

Afterwards she said: "I took a little bit of a risk.

"I had a really crazy run. I was going really aggressive. It's the perfect surface, it's perfect conditions, and I really like the course, obviously.

“The thing that I’m most proud of right now is that I know how to win in slalom, [giant slalom], super-G and downhill, which I never expected that would really happen.”

Second place went to Italy's Marta Bassino after her compatriot Federica Brignone crashed out. Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami came third.