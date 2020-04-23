American actress Halle Berry has revealed she suffered broken bones while filming a new movie with UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

Berry, 50, acted and directed the new film called Bruised, in a role where she is coming towards the end of her career as a disgraced MMA fighter, trying to get her young son back after she walked out on him.

The movie, which is in post-production, has not set a release date.

Valentina Shevchenko, who Berry trained alongside, has a record of 22-3 and has won her last five fights (PA Images)

Berry told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show: “I broke some stuff on this one. It’s OK, I always get hurt but I realised that when you go hard, you’re bound to get hurt.

“When you do your own stunts, you’re bound to get hurt. In this movie, I was fighting the real UFC flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko, and you know what?

“She had to throw some real kicks and I had to really take them and that really broke some bones. She’s a beast but I couldn’t have asked for a better teacher, a better scene mate, a better fight partner.

