Zoetic may head to Cheveley Park Stakes

James Ferguson will give Zoetic a short break before possibly heading to the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket.

The Kodiac filly may bid to complete a hat-trick of wins for the season next month by stepping back up to six furlongs in the Group One.

Having got off the mark at the fourth attempt at Wolverhampton on her penultimate start, Zoetic followed up by providing Ferguson with the biggest victory of his career in the Listed St Hugh’s Fillies’ Stakes at Newbury.

Ferguson said: “Newbury was a fantastic day for all of us, and I’m very privileged to train such a nice filly in our first year.

“She came out of the race absolutely bouncing. But she has had five runs now in quite quick succession – and although she takes her races well, we are going to put her away for a month.

“We will bring her back potentially for a shot at the Cheveley Park if she is OK.

“The owners are very happy to take a chance, so she will have an entry in the race.”

James Ferguson is confident Zoetic will be fine back up at six furlongs

While Zoetic has been campaigned over the minimum trip in her last two starts, Ferguson believes she will have no problem seeing out the extra furlong.

He added: “In her work at home, she has always been so relaxed, and that’s why we started her over six.

“When she ran in those first two races she unexpectedly jumped out and was so keen. At Doncaster she was very keen early on, but I think she has improved so much since then.

“You saw Oisin (Murphy) jump out on her the other day at Newbury, and she was much more relaxed and travelled so well, so going back to six should be fine.”

I’m a massive fan of this colt and I think he can be a star for us

The Newmarket trainer believes the best is yet to come, meanwhile, from Denford Stakes third Francesco Guardi – who could be stepped up to a mile on his next start.

Ferguson added: “I thought he ran an absolute blinder on his second start at Newbury -(but) he simply got stuck in the mud.

“He didn’t like the soft ground. He has come out of the race well – (although) we don’t have a set plan with him, he probably wants stepping up to a mile.

“I think experience is more important for him than going for gold in a big one, because I don’t want to over-face him this season.”