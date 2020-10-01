Zak Vyner signs new Bristol City deal
18:30pm, Thu 01 Oct 2020
Zak Vyner has signed a new three-year contract at Bristol City.
The 23-year-old defender, who spent a spell on loan at Aberdeen last season, has been an ever-present under Dean Holden, helping the Robins to four clean sheets so far.
Head coach Holden told City’s website: “Zak has proven he can step up to this level with his attitude, commitment, desire and overall quality – it’s been a joy to watch his progress.
“He has played a key role in our positive start to the 2020-21 season and long may he continue to develop and fight as an integral member of this football club.”