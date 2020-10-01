Zak Vyner signs new Bristol City deal

Bristol City v Coventry City – Sky Bet Championship – Ashton Gate
Bristol City v Coventry City – Sky Bet Championship – Ashton Gate - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
18:30pm, Thu 01 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Zak Vyner has signed a new three-year contract at Bristol City.

The 23-year-old defender, who spent a spell on loan at Aberdeen last season, has been an ever-present under Dean Holden, helping the Robins to four clean sheets so far.

Head coach Holden told City’s website: “Zak has proven he can step up to this level with his attitude, commitment, desire and overall quality – it’s been a joy to watch his progress.

“He has played a key role in our positive start to the 2020-21 season and long may he continue to develop and fight as an integral member of this football club.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Bristol City

PA