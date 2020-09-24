Zak Dearnley a doubt for Oldham’s clash with Crawley
Oldham will check on forward Zak Dearnley ahead of the Sky Bet League Two match against Crawley.
Dearnley suffered a groin strain in the warm-up to last weekend’s 3-0 defeat at Stevenage and continues to be assessed.
Danny Rowe came into the attack to partner Conor McAleny, so is on stand-by once again, having scored in the midweek EFL Trophy win over Wolves Under-21s.
Italian defender Andrea Badan could be drafted back into the side by Latics boss Harry Kewell, who left Crawley to join Notts County in August 2018.
Crawley manager John Yems may hand Tom Nichols and Sam Matthews another chance to impress.
Forward Nichols, signed from Bristol Rovers during the summer, marked his first competitive start with the goal which secured a 1-0 win over Scunthorpe.
Midfielder Matthews also made the XI, with Jake Hessenthaler and Tarryn Allarakhia other options.
Defender David Sesay continues to manage an ankle problem which has sidelined him since the Carabao Cup defeat by Millwall.