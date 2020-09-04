Zak Dearnley and Danny Rowe are Carabao Cup injury doubts for Oldham
Oldham manager Harry Kewell could be without forward duo Zak Dearnley and Danny Rowe as his side face Carlisle in the opening round of the Carabao Cup on Saturday.
Dearnley, 21, has not been training with the squad as he struggles with a minor niggle.
Rowe has also missed midweek sessions for the same reason and is unlikely to feature.
Latics could debut new midfield loan signing Ben Garrity, who joined on a season-long deal from Blackpool on Thursday.
Carlisle are dealing with several injuries ahead of the clash with a handful of players likely to be sidelined.
Midfielder Brennan Dickenson is expected to be out for a significant spell with a hamstring injury.
Former England youth goalkeeper Magnus Norman is also unavailable due to injury and is likely to be replaced by Sheffield United-loanee Marcus Dewhurst.
The Cumbrians’ injury list also extends to include defender Jack Armer, midfielder Josh Dixon and strikers Omari Patrick and Josh Kayode.