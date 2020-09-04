Zain Walker extends Bristol Rovers stay
14:31pm, Fri 04 Sep 2020
Zain Walker has signed a new two-year deal at Bristol Rovers.
The 18-year-old winger was only handed his first professional contract in the summer but has impressed during pre-season to earn an extension.
Boss Ben Garner told the club’s official website: “We are pleased Zain has agreed an extended deal, to continue his development with us.
“He’s a young player that has really impressed during pre-season, with his performances and his potential.”