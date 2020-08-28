Youssouf Mulumbu back at Kilmarnock

Youssouf Mulumbu has rejoined Kilmarnock
Youssouf Mulumbu has rejoined Kilmarnock - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
15:15pm, Fri 28 Aug 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Youssouf Mulumbu could make his third debut for Kilmarnock on Saturday after signing for yet another spell at Rugby Park.

The Congo international’s arrival is perfectly timed for Alex Dyer, who will be without midfielder Alan Power for the visit of Dundee United. The Irishman damaged his hamstring last week against Rangers and has been ruled for “a few weeks”.

Defender Ross Millen completes a two-game suspension after his red card against St Johnstone, while goalkeeper Jake Eastwood remains out with a thigh problem.

United boss Micky Mellon hopes Lawrence Shankland may be fit enough for a place on the bench.

The striker was named in Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad this week, but Mellon insists he will take no risks with the striker, who will only play if he has definitely shrugged off a troublesome ankle knock.

Ryan Edwards has returned to training after sitting out United’s last two games with an hamstring strain, while Liam Smith (ankle) should return after the international break. Paul McMullan (hernia) remains out.

Sign up to our newsletter

Hockey

Kilmarnock

Preview

PA