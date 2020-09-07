Yeboah Amankwah joins Rochdale on season-long loan from Manchester City
Rochdale’s ambition and belief persuaded Yeboah Amankwah to join the club on a season-long loan from Manchester City.
The 19-year-old defender joins fellow City loanee Gavin Bazunu at Dale, while his cousin Kwadwo Baah is also at the Crown Oil Arena.
Amankwah told Rochdale’s website: “The (Carabao Cup) game (against Huddersfield) showed how ambitious the squad are and the confidence that the gaffer (Brian Barry-Murphy) is putting into the players, because there was so much belief going into the game.
“The gaffer likes to play football. He’s so demanding about how he wants us to play and that’s very exciting. It’s usually the bigger clubs in League One that like to play football, so for him to have that belief in us just shows how much belief he has in our ability.”