Yaw the right man to score goals for Oxford!

Oxford have a new striker
Oxford have a new striker - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:13pm, Fri 21 Aug 2020
French striker Derick Osei Yaw has joined Oxford on a two-year deal.

The 21-year-old, who has earned a chance with the Sky Bet League One side after impressing during a trial, has played for France to under-20 level.

“I like the way this club is set up. The manager is very good and I have been made to feel very welcome,” the striker told the Oxford website.

“I have always enjoyed watching English football and this is a great challenge for me, one I am looking forward to a lot.”

Oxford later strengthened their midfield options with the return of Liam Kelly on a season-long loan.

Kelly, a former Reading midfielder, spent the second part of last season with the U’s on loan from Feyenoord.

Manager Karl Robinson said: “I’m sure he would have liked more game time last season, but he showed what he is all about and is a really talented player who we know gives us something a little bit different in midfield.

“The squad is taking shape nicely and everyone will get a chance in the friendlies we have coming up.”

