Yann Songo’o joins Morecambe
Midfielder Yann Songo’o has become Morecambe’s second signing of the week after agreeing a move to the Mazuma Stadium.
Songo’o is familiar with Shrimps boss Derek Adams having previously played under him for Ross County and Plymouth.
The 28-year-old had spells in France, Spain and the United States before moving to Blackburn in 2014.
He never played a league game for Rovers but after a loan spell in Scotland with the Staggies, he has experience of the lower leagues in England after time with Argyle and Scunthorpe.
Adams told the club’s official website: “Yann is a central midfield player who I have managed twice before.
“I signed him for Ross County in the SPL on loan from Blackburn Rovers and then for Plymouth Argyle where he won promotion from League Two playing over 120 games in three years for the club.”