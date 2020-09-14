Yakou Meite missing again for Reading’s Carabao Cup clash with Luton
Reading remain without striker Yakou Meite as they face Luton in the second round of the Carabao Cup.
The Frenchman was shown a red card during the final fixture of last season and was subsequently handed a three-match suspension.
Royals boss Veljko Paunovic has no new injury concerns ahead of the clash and aside from Meite has a full complement of players.
The Serbian will be looking to maintain the three-game unbeaten run his new club have maintained since his appointment in August.
Luton could still be without left-back Dan Potts, who has been struggling with an unspecified injury since the beginning of the season.
The defender missed both the first-round clash with Norwich and the Hatters’ opening Sky Bet Championship fixture against Barnsley as a result of the issue.
New signing Tom Lockyer is yet to make his debut after signing from Charlton Athletic at the start of this month.
Manager Nathan Jones has indicated that he will have fend off competition from the likes of Matty Pearson and Sonny Bradley to earn his place.