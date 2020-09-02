Wycombe sign Under-17 World Cup winning goalkeeper Curtis Anderson
Former Manchester City goalkeeper Curtis Anderson has joined newly-promoted Sky Bet Championship outfit Wycombe on a one-year deal.
The 19-year-old was part of the England squad who won the Under-17 World Cup in 2017 and spent last season with Charlotte Independence of the United Soccer League in America.
Chairboys boss Gareth Ainsworth told the club’s official website: “Curtis has fantastic potential and has done really well in training so far, earning this opportunity to show us what he can do and develop his game further over the coming season.
“Andy Fairman (first-team coach with goalkeeping responsibilities) has been really impressed with Curtis, both in terms of his ability and character, and we’re pleased to welcome him into the squad.”
Wycombe later completed the signing of Irish winger Daryl Horgan from Hiberninan on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.
The 28-year-old scored three goals in 38 games for Hibs last season and has turned out five times this season for the Easter Road club.
Horgan has won six caps for the Republic of Ireland and Ainsworth said: “He’s quick, he’s direct, he loves to run at the defence and he’s got a strong goal threat in terms of scoring and creating chances for his team-mates.
“I’m excited to see what he can do for us and his arrival gives us extra firepower going forward as we look forward to starting on the front foot in the Championship in 10 days’ time.”