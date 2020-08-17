Wycombe sign striker Uche Ikpeazu
Wycombe have made striker Uche Ikpeazu their first signing since gaining promotion to the Sky Bet Championship.
Ikpeazu joins from Hearts, having previously enjoyed a successful spell in the EFL with Cambridge before moving to Scotland.
The 25-year-old has been on the radar of Chairboys boss Gareth Ainsworth for some time and the manager is delighted to get his man.
“Uche is a player I’ve always admired, going right back to the start of his career with Reading and Watford’s Under-23 sides, and I’m delighted that the time has come for us to bring him to Wycombe Wanderers,” Ainsworth told the club website.
“We feel he’s perfectly suited for the way we play and being part of this squad will get the best out of him. He’s quick, strong, holds the ball up well and will score goals for us too.
“We are working so hard to get this squad as strong as it can be for the new season. We’ve been knocked back on some of our targets but Uche is one I really wanted to bring here and it’s great to get the deal over the line, with hopefully more to come soon.”