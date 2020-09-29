Wycombe sign Andre Burley, Andron Georgiou, Malachi Linton and Anis Mehmeti

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth believes the club's four new youngsters can challenge for first-team places in the future
By NewsChain Sport
15:57pm, Tue 29 Sep 2020
Wycombe have signed four “potential hidden gems” and expect that the quartet will push for first-team places in the future.

Andre Burley, Andron Georgiou, Malachi Linton and Anis Mehmeti have joined the Chairboys following the launch of the Sky Bet Championship club’s ‘B Team’ programme.

“It’s a big step for the club, bringing in these potential hidden gems who have not quite worked out elsewhere but we believe have what it takes to kick on and provide real competition for places in the first team further down the track,” manager Gareth Ainsworth told Wycombe’s website.

“Expanding the squad by bringing in these four lads is a testament to how far the club has come in the past few years, and also the vision and support of (owner) Rob Couhig who has backed us to continue to take things in the right direction and develop more young players who will hopefully go on to achieve success for themselves and for the club.”

Defender or midfielder Burley, 21, was previously with Reading and winger Georgiou, 20, made a handful of senior appearances for Stevenage.

Former Ipswich youngster Linton, 19, arrives from Lowestoft and Albania Under-19 international Mehmeti left Norwich’s academy last season.

