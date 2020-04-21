Former WWE star Nikki Bella has shared pictures of her baby bump in a cheeky Instagram video.

The 36 year-old danced to the viral track Savage by Megan Thee Stallion with ex Dancing with the Stars dancer and fiancée Artem Chigvintsev.

In March 2019, Bella confirmed her relationship with Chigvintsev, and it was in January this year when the pair got engaged and announced that a baby was on the way.

And in the video which has seen over one million views she said: "Nothing like when your man and baby are more savage than you! Lol Feel like I’m moving my mouth like Mykenna from The Bachelor lol I honestly gave up after a few takes, couldn’t get it right!! lol"

She also revealed to her fans over the weekend that she had been feeling the baby kick.