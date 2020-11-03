Wright celebrates birthday and Ehiogu remembered – Tuesday’s sporting social

Former England and Arsenal striker Ian Wright celebrated his 57th birthday on Tuesday
Former England and Arsenal striker Ian Wright celebrated his 57th birthday on Tuesday - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
18:23pm, Tue 03 Nov 2020
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 3.

Football

It’s a small world.

What a goal!

Question time for Marcus Rashford.

Arsenal, Crystal Palace and England wished Ian Wright a happy 57th birthday.

Ugo Ehiogu was remembered, on what would have been his 48th birthday.

Manchester City celebrated two FA Cups in as many days.

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey readied himself for Champions League action.

Vinnie Jones stuck to the rules.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin called for improvements from Everton.

All smiles in Arsenal training.

AFC Wimbledon return to Plough Lane tonight.

Cricket

Sam Curran wished Shane Watson well in retirement.

Alex Hales was pleased for team-mate Jake Ball.

Rugby League

SBW signed off from Super League.

Scott Taylor was delighted to see Hull make the revamped play-offs.

Rugby Union

Maro Itoje gauged opinion on the US election.

Boxing

Could Tyson Fury fill in for Alexander Povetkin and fight Dillian Whyte?

Or could it be WAR Chisora?

Oleksandr Usyk continued to bask in the glory of his win over Chisora.

Nicola Adams tucked in.

Tennis

There was a birthday in the Bouchard household.

Safe hands at SW19.

Petra Kvitova explored.

Darts

When darts met snooker.

