Wrexham make winning start against Boreham Wood
Wrexham continued the feelgood factor surrounding the club with a 2-1 victory over Boreham Wood at the Racecourse Ground.
The Welsh side’s proposed takeover by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney made headlines around the world last month.
And the Red Dragons kicked off their National League season with victory following goals from debutant Reece Hall-Johnson and Luke Young either side of Keiran Murtagh’s equaliser.
Wrexham were reliant on goalkeeper Rob Lainton’s fine double save to deny Kabongo Tshimanga in the third minute.
The Red Dragons went ahead after 27 minutes when new signing Hall-Johnson hammered an effort home.
After Hall-Johnson hit the crossbar and Fiacre Kelleher had a header cleared off the line, Wood responded on the hour as Murtagh headed in Sorba Thomas’ free-kick.
But Wrexham won it in the 70th minute when Young found the net with a stunning 20-yard free-kick.