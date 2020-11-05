World of sport marks Remembrance Sunday – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 8.

Sport

The world of sport marked Remembrance Sunday.

Football

Jose Mourinho delivered another Instagram classic.

Michael Owen welcomed Harry Kane to the Premier League’s 150-goal club, and wished the Tottenham better luck than he enjoyed after reaching the landmark.

Toby Alderweireld was also pleased with Tottenham’s win

As was Moussa Sissoko.

Manchester City and Liverpool players felt it was one point gained following an entertaining 1-1 draw.

Although former City star David Silva was hoping for more.

Jamie Vardy was toasting Leicester’s recent success.

Marcus Rashford pledged “fight for the rest of my life” to end child hunger in the UK after forcing another Government U-turn.

Ademola Lookman vowed to score his next penalty.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a strong connection with his dog.

Connor Roberts was feeling nostalgic.

Oriol Romeu decided to take a step back from social media.

Cristiano Ronaldo was preaching positivity.

There was no plain sailing for either team at Plainmoor.

Golf

Augusta National usually hosts the Masters in April, but Ian Poulter revealed that the course still looks a picture in November.

Triathlon

Alistair Brownlee celebrated his second place at the Valencia World Cup.

Cycling

Chris Froome finally got his hands on the 2011 Vuelta a Espana trophy.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton was urging people to keep following their dreams.

Darts

Australia team Simon Whitlock and Damon Heta were ready for their clash with Wales on the final day of the World Cup.

Tennis

Stan Wawrinka was feeling grateful.

Cricket

KP was turning his arm over in the nets.