The World Snooker Championship will now take place from July 31 after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was originally scheduled for April and May but was postponed in March.

Snooker's biggest tournament is set to run for 17-days at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield which holds 1,000 spectators.

But if it cannot go ahead with spectators, World Snooker Tour Chairman Barry Hearn has said he will give 'careful consideration' to look at a reduced crowd or playing the tournament behind closed doors.

But he is aware that a further postponement is possible, depending on what the Government's advice is at the time.

He said: "We are delighted to confirm new dates for this huge global sporting event which has an international television audience of 500 million people.