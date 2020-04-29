World No 1 tennis star Novak Djokovic has allowed his wife Jelena to cut his hair while the pair are in lockdown.

The Serbian, like most other sports men and women, has had his season decimated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The ATP have announced that all events will be suspended until at least July 13 in a bid to control the spread of the virus.

And with regards to the Grand Slams, the French Open has been pushed back to September, while Wimbledon has been cancelled altogether for the first time since World War Two.

As a result, Djokovic has been back at home with his family attempting to navigate his way through the lockdown like most other people around the world.

And because of the closure of hairdressers across the world, the 17-time Grand Slam champion has had to resort to a home haircut from his wife of six years, Jelena.

Related videos