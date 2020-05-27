World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has revealed he is in talks to have his comeback story adapted into a Hollywood movie and wants Denzel Washington to play him in the epic.

’The Gypsy King’ battled back from severe depression, drug, alcohol and weight problems to return to the ring and win back his heavyweight crown earlier this year against Deontay Wilder.

Fury beat Wilder in the pair's rematch in Las Vegas back in February (PA Images)

And now Fury has confirmed discussions are ongoing about bringing his rollercoaster tale to the big screen.

Speaking to BT Sport, he said: "I'm in talks with Hollywood movie directors now for 'The Tyson Fury Life Story'. They asked me like, ’Who would you want to play [you]’, and I said, ’Obviously Denzel’.

"I've always said Denzel [Washington]. And then everybody… laughed about it. Whatever. Well, I'd love to finalise who's going to be the actor.

“He has got enough to play anybody. I'm not sure if he can do the husky voice, though!"

Before returning to boxing in early 2018, Fury ballooned up to 28 stone, before shedding 140 pounds in less than a year and re-discovering some of the best form of his career.

After a controversial draw against Wilder in Los Angeles in December 2018, Fury returned after two more victories to once again try and topple the WBC title holder.

And this time he proved successful as he went on the front foot and blew ’The Bronze Bomber’ away, dropping him twice and forcing the American’s corner to throw in the towel.

Now many are calling for an undisputed clash between Fury and fellow British world champion Anthony Joshua later in the year.

However, it looks as if a trilogy against Wilder is the more likely option for the WBC belt holder given the Alabama fighter had a rematch clause in his contract prior to the clash in February.