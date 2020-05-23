World Cup winner Mario Gotze to leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Gotze will bid farewell to the Bundesliga club for a second time this summer.
The 27 year-old, who left to join Bayern Munich in 2013 before returning in 2016, has scored 14 goals in 102 appearances during his second spell with the side.
And while sporting director Michael Zorc insists his personality is one that could still prove valuable to the team, it was the right move for both player and club now to go in different directions.
He said: "We will part ways with Mario this summer. It was a mutual and respectful decision. He's a great man."
And before the team’s match against Wolfsburg on Saturday, Dortmund manager Lucien Favre said: "Right now, we are playing 3-4-3.
"So, I have been talking to Mario, and unfortunately this is not the right system for him. You must say the truth about this."
Bundesliga football returned last weekend as it became the first of Europe’s top five leagues to restart since the coronavirus pandemic.
Dortmund are currently second in the table, chasing a first league title since 2012 and bidding to end Bayern Munich’s run of seven successive championships.