Words of wisdom, birthday greetings and fond memories – Friday’s sporting social

Tyson Fury, Usain Fury and Lewis Hamilton were visible on social media on Friday
By NewsChain Sport
17:39pm, Fri 06 Nov 2020
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 6.

Football

Arsenal players celebrated their 4-1 home win over Molde in the Europa League.

We all agree with James Maddison.

Some great strikes here.

Trent Alexander-Arnold had an important message for the city of Liverpool.

Look out Manchester United!

Bastian Schweinsteiger wished wife Ana Ivanovic a happy birthday with some flowers.

Cricket

From Dubai to Sydney.

Frowback Friday?

Jofra Archer was feeling the love.

Kevin Pietersen looked to return to winning ways on the golf course.

Which he did.

Before switching sports

Boxing

Stay positive. Stay focused.

Daniel Dubois is ready.

Tommy Fury is in peak condition.

Golf

Ace in the pack in Cyprus.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton has always won trophies.

Tennis

An interesting workout for a tennis player.

Roger Federer’s practice was a little more conventional.

Stan Wawrinka was creating bubble trouble.

Athletics

You have not heard the last of Usain Bolt.

