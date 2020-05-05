The seventh edition of The Women's Tour will not take place this year.

The British-based race, which was scheduled to take place on June 8-13, was initially postponed in March but has now been pushed to June 2021.

Chairman of the organisers SweetSpot, Hugh Roberts said: “Following discussions with stakeholders and sponsors, as well as British Cycling and the UCI, we have decided to work towards June 2021 for the next edition of the Women’s Tour, and will not seek to re-arrange the race later in 2020.

“We recognise the unprecedented nature of the current global situation and the challenges for the UCI calendar and so wanted to take an early decision not to look for an alternative 2020 date.

“With the extra time now available we look forward to making next year’s Women’s Tour even bigger and better than before and a fantastic celebration of cycling and Britain.

“We are now working with partners on our plans for the Women’s Tour to be live streamed for the first time in 2021 and are also exploring opportunities to bring the race closer to our fans than ever before in these challenging times, such as the opportunity to race and ride past stages on their home trainer.”

Britain's Lizzie Deignan is the reigning champion of The Women's Tour after she beat Poland's Katarzyna Niewiadoma by just two seconds last year.

The cycling calendar has been decimated by the coronavirus, with major races such as Paris-Roubaix, Tour of Flanders, Giro d'Italia and Tour de France all postponed.