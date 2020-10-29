WWE’s McMahon insists Rapinoe, Williams and Shields could all make successful wrestlers
WWE head Stephanie McMahon believes US soccer star Megan Rapinoe and tennis icon Serena Williams would make good wrestlers if they were to join the entertainment company.
McMahon, the chief brand officer for the WWE, believes the pair would be successful because of their stand out personalities, along with double Olympic gold medallist and reigning world champion boxer Claressa Shields.
She told Insider: "I think whatever she was, she'd be formidable, that's for sure. It's funny, I said Serena, but I left out Venus. Venus is just as much a powerhouse. I'm a big fan of Claressa Shields.
"Claressa for sure [could be a WWE superstar], I'd be scared to death to get in the ring with her. From soccer, I'm going to name a bunch of Americans — I think Megan Rapinoe would be very outspoken. Alex Morgan. Lindsey Vonn … Skyler Diggins Smith.
"It's not for everybody, but the beautiful thing about WWE is that if you're an athlete with a personality and can connect, you can be trained in WWE. It doesn't matter what sport you come from. It opens the door a lot very widely for a number of female and male stars, for sure."