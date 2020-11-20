WWE fans are in for a real treat this weekend as one of the biggest pay-per-view events of the year takes place in Orlando, Florida - Survivor Series 2020.

It is the one time of the year where Raw and Smackdown fighters crossover to feature in some of the biggest and best match-ups that can be made in the WWE.

Raw’s women’s champion Asuka will face off against Smackdown’s women’s champion Sasha Banks in a huge tussle on the east coast.

Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns will also clash in a mouthwatering fight, with Paul Heyman also watching on from the corner.

And there will be the two traditional five-on-five elimination match-ups as well in predictable Survivor Series fashion.

All of that is topped off by one final appearance from The Undertaker as he gives his final farewell to the WWE faithful exactly 30 years after he made his debut with the organisation.

Here is everything you need to know about this Sunday’s event

The Undertaker will say his final goodbye to WWE fans on Sunday (Twitter: @awesome_malcolm)

Full card (all matches are non-title contests):

- Team Raw (AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, and Riddle) vs. Team SmackDown (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, King Corbin, Seth Rollins, and TBD) - Elimination Match

- Team Raw (Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Lana, Lacey Evans, and Peyton Royce) vs. Team SmackDown (Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, and two members TBD)

- Bobby Lashley (Raw's United States Champion) vs. Sami Zayn (SmackDown's Intercontinental Champion) Champion

4 The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) (Raw Tag Team Champions) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) (SmackDown Tag Team Champions)

5 Asuka (Raw Women's Champion) vs. Sasha Banks (SmackDown Women's Champion) Champion vs. Champion non-title singles match

6 Drew McIntyre (Raw's WWE Champion) vs. Roman Reigns (SmackDown's Universal Champion) (with Paul Heyman)

What time and channel?

WWE fans that live in the UK will be able to watch Survivor Series on BT Sport Box Office from midnight on Sunday, November 22, with a one-hour kick-off show being aired beforehand at 11pm.

How can I stream it?

The Survivor Series 2020 pay-per-view will be shown live on the WWE Network which is available to stream around the world.

For new customers on the platform, you will be able to access Survivor Series for free by using your 30-day free trial.

If you are an existing customer, the WWE Network will set you back £9.99 per month.