Sasha Banks beats Asuka in WWE Survivor Series as The Undertaker bows out
WWE’s Survivor Series produced some epic fights and a very special farewell.
Sasha Banks beat Raw champion Asuka in a battle that started in the ring but ended up on the floor.
Both fighters put in good moves early with Banks performing a backstabber and Asuka used her Asuka Lock but both competitors remained in the bout.
Their efforts saw them barrel out of the ring and continue to fight on the floor and Banks secured the win with a jackpin knife.
Meanwhile, wrestling legend The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, 55, from Houston, Texas, entered the ring for the last time after a career spanning three decades.
In that time he earned seven WWE world titles and went 21-0 at WrestleMania with the famous undefeated 'Streak'.
The Godfather, The Godwins, Savio Vega, Rikishi, Kevin Nash, Shane McMahon, The Big Show, JBL, Jeff Hardy, Mick Foley, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Triple H and Kane all entered the ring to pay tribute and then a video montage of The Undertaker’s time at WWE was played.
Calaway then said it was time for him to let his character rest in peace and he performed his trademark throat slash as he exited the ring. He walked up the ramp for the last time and raised his fist in the air.
Other results:
Dual-Branded Battle Royal: The Minz beat Dominik Mysterio.
Men's Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team Raw defeated Team SmackDown.
Tag team champions: Street Profits beat New Day.
Midcard champions: Bobby Lashley defeated Sami Zayn.
Women's Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team Raw defeated Team SmackDown.
World champions: Roman Reign beat Drew McIntyre.