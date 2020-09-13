The second weekend of the WSL saw goals galore, new star signings and the odd shock.

It welcomed US stars such as Sam Mewis and NWSL’s Denise O'Sullivan, as well as the return of England internationals Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood.

Here’s the best of the action:

Reigning WSL champions Chelsea stormed to a 9-0 victory against Bristol City.

Nine different players were on the scoresheet for the Blues - Fran Kirby, Maren Mjelde, Melanie Leupolz, Erin Cuthbert, Millie Bright were the first-half contributors.

In the second-half the goals continued to fly in courtesy of Beth England, Niamh Charles, Pernille Harder and Sam Kerr.

Meanwhile, Everton beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 as England international Izzy Christiansen fired home a header in the 51st minute.

That makes it two wins from two in the opening weeks of the campaign.

Manchester City had all eyes on them this weekend as new signings Bronze and Greenwood featured in the squad.

But Brighton & Hove Albion showed composure and determination throughout to keep it goalless.

City striker Chloe Kelly had endless attempts but keeper Megan Walsh had a stand-out performance, blocking anything City put her way.

Hope Powell’s side will have come away feeling confident that they can take on any side in the league in an attempt to push on from last season’s ninth place finish.

Elsewhere, Manchester United had to come from behind to claim their first WSL win of the season against Birmingham City.

Jane Ross scored the opener before Claudia Walker equalised ten minutes later.

Abbie McManus backed it up with an own goal before Katie Zelem levelled.

After the break Ella Toone bagged an early goal for United before Kirsty Hanson netted two to get the three points for Casey Stoney’s side in a 5-2 win.

After Reading got thrashed last weekend by Arsenal, they managed to hold on and gain the three points following a 3-1 victory over newly-promoted Aston Villa.

The Royals had a half-time lead with goals from Amalie Eikeland and Lauren Bruton, and a penalty by Fara Williams.

Villa’s Stine Larsen did get a consolation goal in the 79th minute, but it was not enough.

In Saturday’s only fixture, Arsenal won 9-1 against hosts West Ham, who allowed 734 fans into the stadium for the first time since Covid-19.

Jill Roord made it back-to-back hat-tricks as Vivianne Miedema scored twice with Kim Little, Beth Mead, Leah Williamson and Caitlin Foord also on target.

After two successful victories in the last two weeks manager Joe Montemurro will be happy with the lack of changes he made to the squad this summer.