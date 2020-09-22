World champions Silver Ferns to play in Cadbury Netball Series
World champions Silver Ferns are set to compete against three top New Zealand teams in the Cadbury Netball Series next month.
The four-day series will see the Silver Ferns face New Zealand Men, an NZ A side and the New Zealand Under 21s.
The competition will take place from October 21-24 at the Fly Palmy Arena in Palmerston North.
Netball NZ Chief Executive Jennie Wyllie said: "We’re delighted to be able to confirm this series in such challenging and uncertain times.
“The Cadbury Netball Series played such a big role in the Silver Ferns build-up to last year’s successful Netball World Cup campaign and it will be instrumental again looking ahead to international games later this year.”
Silver Ferns head coach Noeline Taurua added: "We need to stay ahead of the opposition so we can’t bask in the glory of last year’s Netball World Cup.
“We need to keep challenging ourselves and growing our game both on and off the court - we can’t afford to be complacent.”
International fixtures for the Silver Ferns have not yet been put in place.