Seb Coe says there are ‘no certainties’ the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will go ahead
World Athletics president Seb Coe has admitted there are ‘no certainties’ that the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will go ahead.
The 63 year-old, who is a two-time Olympic champion in the 1500m, said a potential behind-closed-doors event does not fill him with ‘unalloyed joy’.
The 2020 Olympics Games were due to go ahead this summer but were postponed to next summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I really genuinely hope that we are in a position to deliver the Tokyo Games,” told Radio 4's Today programme.
He added that ‘there are no certainties’ and that ‘we also may have to think slightly out of the box about how we might have to create other types of events’.
“I have to say having the Olympic Games behind closed doors isn't something that fills me full of unalloyed joy, but, you know, it may be that we have to accept that.
“This is a pandemic that is with us for many months," said Coe.
It comes after a survey revealed that more than half of Japanese companies said the Games should be postponed or cancelled.