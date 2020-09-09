Premier 15s side Worcester Warriors have signed England Sevens stars Heather Fisher and Alex Matthews ahead of the upcoming season.

The pair, who both won the World Cup in 2014, are bidding for a spot in the Olympics next summer after the Rugby Football Union cut the sevens teams in a bid to save money.

"I’m excited to be able to get back onto the field on the new road to Tokyo," said Fisher.

"It’s been hard mentally to find the fire within but being with the girls on the field has been awesome and I’m looking forward to playing alongside them."

And Matthews added: "With the heartbreak of the sevens situation at England, I wanted to be part of a club which is in line with my personal values.

"I’m striving to make the GB Sevens squad for Tokyo next year and playing for Warriors in such a competitive competition as the Premier 15s gives me the opportunity to continue playing at a high standard ahead of the Olympics."

Warriors head coach Jo Yapp has said she’s pleased the pair have signed for the club as they bring a ‘wealth of experience’ to the side.

"It’s been such a challenging time for them both, but they have been so positive at training and have fitted straight in," she said. "They have a really strong skill set and a real desire to still learn and develop their 15-aside game.

"Fisher has already brought a real intensity to training and having played for Worcester before, it’s great to see her back.

"As a back-row Alex has great power and pace and adds to what is a really strong area for us. We are really looking forward to seeing them both play this season."

Premier 15s clubs have resumed stage two training but a date for the return of matches is yet to be announced.