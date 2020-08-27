Worcester Warriors re-sign Sara Moreira and Izzy Carroll ahead of Premier 15s season
Worcester Warriors have re-signed back-row Sara Moreira and scrum-half Izzy Carroll ahead of the new Premier 15s season.
Moreira, 24, played for the Portugal under-19 national football team prior to playing rugby.
She joined Warriors in 2018 and will now embark in her third campaign with the side.
She said: "I’m extremely grateful that the coaches have shown belief in me and re-signed me for the season ahead.
“I’m continuously learning and growing as a player, so I can’t wait to see what the season holds.”
Carroll, 23, will also be extending her stay with the club.
She previously played on the wing for Saracens’ development team before joining the Warriors.
Warriors Women Lead Coach Sian Moor said: "Izzy is a natural athlete with a great focus.
“She’s adapting and learning a new position and she’s progressing session by session. We’re excited to see her grow technically and tactically throughout the season.”
Premier 15s clubs have returned to stage one training however a return to play date has not yet been confirmed.