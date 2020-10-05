Undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor will headline against mandatory challenger Miriam Gutierrez on November 14 on a show which also features two other women’s world title fights.

Along with the Irish superstar, Yorkshire’s Terri Harper will be the main undercard attraction as she faces undefeated Spanish-Norwegian Katharina Thanderz.

Harper will also face her mandatory challenger in November - (Copyright PA Wire/PA Images)

And fellow Brit Rachel Ball, who stunned compatriot Shannon Courtenay with a narrow decision win back in August, will also get her opportunity to fight for a world championship as she comes up against Australian Ebanie Bridges for the WBA World Bantamweight Title.

A venue for the show has not yet been announced, but it is expected that crowds will still be unable to attend.

Taylor’s next bout comes less than three months after she edged out Belgian Delfine Persoon in a thrilling rematch of their first fight in June of last year.

Yet despite the fast turnover for the Bray-born boxer, she insists she is more than ready for another challenge.

"I’m delighted to be headlining another fight night on Sky Sports,” Taylor told the Matchroom Boxing website.

"When I turned professional it was a bit of step into the unknown in terms of how it all would go so to have these opportunities to headline cards is something I never take for granted.

"It’s been a pretty quick turnaround from my last fight but I’m always looking towards the next challenge and I really wanted to fight again before the end of the year. The pandemic has obviously made it a very uncertain time in terms of scheduling fights so I’m really excited to have a date to focus on.

"I’m expecting a very tough fight against an undefeated challenger, but I’ve been back in training camp in the US for the past couple of weeks and I’m looking forward to successfully defending my titles on November 14."

Taylor still holds a perfect professional record since turning over in 2016 and will move to 17-0 if she beats Gutierrez next month.

Elsewhere, Harper will be looking to bounce back from her draw with Natasha Jonas as she looks to pick up her first victory as a world champion.

And Ball, who is 6-1 as a pro having lost to Harper’s opponent Thanderz in March 2019, will be looking to overcome 4-0 Bridges.