Ahead of the return of the Women’s Super League this weekend, NewsChain takes a look at each of the 12 clubs involved.

Next up it’s Aston Villa who are newly-promoted after having a successful season in the FA Championship.

Aston Villa

How did they do last season? Winners of the FA Championship

Villa finished six points clear at the top of the table in the FA Championship with 40 points.

The side remained unbeaten winning 13 games and drawing one before the FA ended the league due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gemma Davies’ side will be looking for a similar performance but will be aware of the challenges they may face in the top flight.

Manger- Gemma Davies

Gemma Davies says she will be 'tactically stretched' in the WSL but wants to be 'the best coach she can be' - (Copyright NurPhoto/PA Images)

Gemma Davies has been with the squad since June 2018 and finished in sixth during that season’s campaign.

She will also be making history in the WSL being the youngest-ever coach at 27 years-old.

Davies said getting promoted was a ‘dream’ for the club’s players and staff.

She said: “For every player, staff member and supporter, promotion to the Super League is the realisation of a dream that we’ve all worked so hard to achieve.”

Key Player- Lisa Weiss

Lisa Weiss will be looking to make a strong presence on the pitch and in training ahead of the new season - (Copyright Instagram: Lisa Weiss )

Villa have made some big signings throughout the summer including defenders Anita Asante and Caroline Siems.

But goalkeeper Lisa Weiss will be one to look out for after Daniela Kosinska left.

The 32 year-old will bring a wealth of experience as she joins from reigning European Champions Lyon.

Weiss will be looking to battle for the number one shirt from current goalkeeper Sian Rodgers.

Despite only making four appearances at Lyon she is eager to ‘be on the pitch.’ Prior to her time at the French club she made 169 appearances at SGS Essen.

In her senior international debut year she also was part of the German team which won the UEFA Women’s Championship in 2009.

New signings and departures

In

Defenders: Freya Gregory (Birmingham City), Anita Asante (Chelsea), Lisa Weiß (Lyon), Caroline Siems ( Turbine Potsdam).

Midfielders: Chloe Arthur (Birmingham City), Ramona Petzelberger (SGS Essen).

Forwards: Stine Larsen (FC Fleury 91).

Out

Defenders: Jade Richards, Charlotte Greengrass (Nottingham Forest), Daniela Kosinska.

Midfielders: Alice Hassall (Coventry United), Phoebe Warner (Coventry United), Sophie Maierhofer (MSV Duisburg).

Forwards: Melissa Johnson (Sheffield United), Kerri Welsh.

What will they be aiming for this season?

Aston Villa will be looking to make an impact in their debut season in the WSL and proving to other clubs that they deserve to be there.

First game

Villa will face Manchester City in the season opener on September 5 at Villa Park.