Ahead of the return of the Women’s Super League this weekend, NewsChain is taking an extensive look at each of the 12 clubs involved.

Next up is last year’s runners-up who will be looking to go one step further under new management this season.

Manchester City

How did they do last season? 2nd

The WSL season was ended at a time when Man City led the title race by a single point from Chelsea.

But having played a game more, the championship was ripped away from them when organisers decided placings based on a points-per-game basis, meaning Chelsea overhauled City to claim top spot.

City still had to face Chelsea on their home turf before the coronavirus pandemic struck, so they will feel very aggrieved and potentially even more motivated to reclaim the title this season.

Manager - Gareth Taylor

The 2020/21 campaign marks a new era for Man City as it will be the first full season without outgoing boss Nick Cushing since 2013.

The 35-year-old departed for MLS side New York City FC in February, just two league games before the season was prematurely ended.

Those two matches saw assistant manager Alan Mahon take charge, but it was the men’s youth team boss Gareth Taylor who was eventually announced as the man to permanently replace Cushing in May.

A player for Manchester City himself between 1998 and 2001, this will be Taylor’s first senior role as manager of a club after impressing as City’s Under-16 and Under-18 coach.

Key Player - Rose Lavelle

Probably the biggest signing by any WSL team during the summer was World Cup winning midfielder Rose Lavelle.

The creativity the 25-year-old American possesses, promises to wreak havoc upon all the teams in the division.

There will also be a great deal of excitement to see how she links up with two Lionesses in Jill Scott and Ellen White.

City only conceded nine goals in 16 games last season - the best in the division - but were outscored by both Chelsea and Arsenal.

All Sky Blues fans will be therefore be hoping Lavelle can add that little spark going forward which separates them from their rivals.

New signings and departures

In

Midfielders: Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Sam Mewis (North Carolina Courage)

Forwards: Chloe Kelly (Everton)

Out

Defenders: Matilde Fidalgo (Benfica)

Forwards: Pauline Bremer (Wolfsburg), Tessa Wullaert (Anderlecht), Emma Bissell (Bristol City)

What will they be aiming for this season?

City will be title favourites along with Chelsea and Arsenal as the usual trio threaten to battle it out for the WSL crown once more.

Through the signings of Lavelle and Mewis there will be a level of expectation that Taylor will have to manage.

A trophyless campaign will almost certainly be deemed unacceptable.

First game

Man City will kick off their campaign and the WSL season as a whole with a trip to Aston Villa on Saturday.

It will be the first time in the two sides history that they are facing one another after Villa achieved promotion from the Women’s Championship last season.