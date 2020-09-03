Women’s Super League team-by-team preview: How will Everton cope without Chloe Kelly?

Ahead of the return of the Women’s Super League this weekend, NewsChain is taking an extensive look at each of the 12 clubs involved.

Next up it’s Willie Kirk’s Toffees.

Everton

How did they do last season? 6th

Kelly was Everton's top scorer last season - (Copyright NurPhoto/PA Images)

Having avoided relegation in the 2018-19 campaign as a result of Yeovil Town’s desperate financial situation and points deduction, Everton began the 2019-20 season knowing the ultimate priority remained staying in the division.

But after a sensational start from both the team and striker Chloe Kelly saw them beat Birmingham, Bristol City, Brighton, Liverpool and Tottenham, all of a sudden the relegation candidates were staring at a top half finish.

And despite a poor post-Christmas period saw them win just one in five, they held onto their sixth place after leapfrogging Tottenham on a points-per-game basis.

Manager - Willie Kirk

Kirk joined Everton in December 2018 - (Copyright NurPhoto/PA Images)

When Kirk joined the club in December 2018, his team were sitting bottom of the WSL with just two points from eight games.

The 42-year-old Scot had an immediate impact by guiding them to a Merseyside derby victory over Liverpool in his first game in charge.

And he ended up keeping his side up with two more wins over West Ham and Reading.

Then last season the Edinburgh-born boss spearheaded Everton up the table as they went from a dwindling, relegation-threatened side to one very much in mid-table and looking optimistically at the top four.

Key Player - Nicoline Sørensen

Sorensen was prolific for Brondby before joining Everton - (Copyright TT News Agency/PA Images)

Kelly scored nine of Everton’s 21 goals last season so it remains to be seen whether or not the Merseyside club have appropriately prepared for her leaving for Manchester City.

Among the attacking players they have brought in is Danish striker Nicoline Sorensen, who joins from Brondby.

The 23 year-old scored 29 goals in 42 games during her second spell with Brondby and it will be intriguing to see whether she can now make the step up to the WSL.

If Sorensen fails to hit the ground running, the ghost of Kelly could well see Everton struggling to find the back of the net and subsequently plummeting down the table.

New signings and departures

In

Defenders: Poppy Pattinson (Bristol City), Ingrid Moe Wold (Madrid CFF), Rikke Sevecke (FC Fleury 91)

Midfielders: Damaris Egurrola (Athletic Bilbao)

Forwards: Nicoline Sorensen (Brondby IF), Valerie Gauvin (Montpellier HSC), Claire Emslie (loan until December - Orlando Pride)

Out

Goalkeepers: Kirstie Levell (Leicester City)

Defenders: Taylor Hinds (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Inessa Kaagman (Brighton & Hove Albion), Emma Doyle (Blackburn Rovers)

Forwards: Hannah Cain (Leicester City), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City)

What will they be aiming for this season?

As Liverpool will testify, the most important thing for any mid-table side the following season is to consolidate themselves in the top flight.

However, Everton have improved from when Kirk took over 18 months ago and will be looking at the start of their last campaign - five wins from seven games - as the sort of form which could see them challenging for the top four this time around.

First game

Everton’s first game will be a trip to Bristol City on Saturday.

Last season, the Toffees beat Bristol 2-0 at Walton Hall Park thanks to two sublime goals from the now-departed Kelly.