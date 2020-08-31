Ahead of the return of the Women’s Super League this weekend, NewsChain takes a look at each of the 12 clubs involved.

Next up it’s Tanya Oxtoby’s Bristol City side who narrowly avoided relegation last season.

Bristol City

How did they do last season? 10th

Bristol City went a long-time before winning a WSL game last season, but eventually managed to claw out of the relegation zone just at the right time.

They finished the curtailed campaign three points above Liverpool, securing another season in the top flight.

However, with the addition of an impressive Aston Villa side to the division, they will need to improve if they want to avoid the drop this time around.

Manager - Tanya Oxtoby

Oxtoby has been the coach of Bristol City for two years - (Copyright PA Images)

Oxtoby joined Bristol City as head coach back in the summer of 2018 and made a positive impact in her first season in charge.

She guided Bristol to sixth in the WSL as they looked to be one of the sides threatening to break up the top three of Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal.

But they failed to kick on in the 2019-20 campaign and really struggled, particularly going forward.

Heading into their fifth successive season in the top flight, Bristol will be looking closely at Oxtoby as if there is still little improvement shown she could be in trouble.

Key player - Jemma Purfield

Purfield joins Bristol City from relegated Liverpool - (Copyright EMPICS Sport)

One of the positives of avoiding relegation for Bristol City was they were able to pluck full-back/winger Jemma Purfield from relegated Liverpool.

The 23 year-old has shown promising form on Merseyside and could prove to be vital in trying to improve Bristol’s creativity going forward.

Oxtoby’s side only managed nine goals in 14 games last season, so that is undoubtedly the area they need to look at if they want to be successful in the upcoming campaign.

New signings and departures

In

Defenders: Jemma Purfield (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Aimee Palmer (Manchester United), Megan Wynne (Tottenham Hotspur), Ella Mastrantonio (Western Sydney Wanderers)

Forwards: Emma Bissell (Manchester City)

Out

Defenders: Poppy Pattinson (Everton), Frankie Brown, Loren Dykes (Cardiff City Ladies)

Midfielders: Olivia Chance, Katie Robinson (Brighton & Hove Albion),

Forwards: Jeon Ga-eul

What will they be aiming for this season?

Avoiding the drop.

Although Oxtoby will be hoping her side can kick on this season, realistically speaking staying in the division will remain the absolute priority for Bristol City.

First game

Bristol City get underway on Saturday when they host Everton at Twerton Park.