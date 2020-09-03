Ahead of the return of the Women’s Super League this weekend, NewsChain takes a look at each of the 12 clubs involved.

Up next is Brighton & Hove Albion who will be competing in their third season in the top flight.

Brighton & Hove Albion

How did they do last season? 9th

Brighton & Hove Albion remained in the bottom four of the table throughout last season and finished on 13 points with three wins and nine losses.

As the league gets more competitive the side will have to improve if they want to make any progress.

Manager- Hope Powell

Hope Powell will be looking to improve on last season's efforts - (Copyright EMPICS Sport)

Former Lioness Hope Powell has been with the side since 2017. The 53 year-old has a wealth of experience behind her after coaching the England women’s national team from 1998 to 2013 and the GB women’s team at the 2012 Olympic Games.

The Seagulls have very few internationals but have made five signings after seeing seven depart.

Key Player- Rebekah Stott

Rebekah Stott is looking forward to her debut season in the WSL - (Copyright Zuma Press/PA Images)

Rebekah Stott from New Zealand is Brighton’s latest signing and will be one to watch.

The 27 year-old defender has played football across the world, including the US, Australia, New Zealand, and will now head to the WSL.

Of her signing, she said: "To be able to play professionally in England has been one of my goals since I was little, so to now be able to do so is a dream come true.

"It feels like a good environment and I heard good things about the culture and the club, so it was a no brainer really."

She has earned over 70 caps for New Zealand and played in the 2015 World Cup and the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

New signings and departures

In

Defenders: Katie Startup (Charlton Athletic), Rebekah Stott (Melbourne City).

Midfielders: Katie Robinson (Bristol City), Nora Heroum (A.C. Milan), Inessa Kaagman (Everton).

Out

Defenders: Sophie Harris (Watford), Fern Whelan, Matilde Lundorf (Juventus).

Midfielders: Léa Le Garrec (FC Fleury 91 ), Kate Natkiel (Crystal Palace), Amanda Nildén (Eskilstuna United).

Forwards: Ini Umotong (Växjö DFF).

What will they be aiming for this season?

For the past two seasons they have finished in the bottom four and will no doubt be looking to break the mould.

First game

Brighton play Birmingham City at home on September 6 at Broadfield Stadium.