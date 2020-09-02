Ahead of the return of the Women’s Super League this weekend, NewsChain takes a look at each of the 12 clubs involved.

Next up it’s Birmingham City who will be approaching their tenth season in the WSL and remain one of the founding members of the league which was established in 2010.

Birmingham City

How did they do last season? 11th

Carla Ward’s side will be looking to improve on last season’s11th spot.

They sat just one point ahead of Liverpool with seven points after the season ended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Blues won just two of their 13 matches with one draw to secure another season in the top flight.

However, with Aston Villa being promoted into the same league after a successful season, they will now have a new side on the block.

Manager- Carla Ward

Carla Ward is looking forward to the new season with her new club - (Copyright EMPICS Sport)

Ward was appointed manager of Birmingham City earlier this month, taking over from Charlie Baxter who was put in charge on an interim basis. Baxter replaced Chile and Peru women’s national team coach Marta Tejedor who left by mutual consent.

Ward has joined from FA Championship side Sheffield United who she took from a fifth place finish in 2018/19 to a second place finish last season, and her new club will be hoping for a similar improvement.

On her appointment, she said: "This is a massive opportunity. Blues is a massive Club with a great history.

“I'm a people person with a holistic approach that is very much based around the player.”

Key Player - Rachel Corsie

Rachel Corsie has come off the back of playing in the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup - (Copyright Zuma Press/PA Images)

With the side seeing ten departures, including star defender Kerys Harrop who had been with them since she was 15, they have found a solid replacement.

Rachel Corsie, 31, is set to bring a wealth of experience to the side during her loan spell until January next year.

She will then be returning to National Women’s Soccer League side Utah Royals FC, who have re-signed her on a two-year deal.

She has spent time with Glasgow City in the Scottish Women’s Premier League where she won ten titles, before heading to the US to play for both Seattle Reign FC and Utah Royals FC.

Corsie has also played in Australia’s W-League for Canberra United.

New signings and departures

In

Defenders: Rachel Corsie (Utah Royals FC)

Midfielders: Christie Murray (Liverpool), Chloe McCarron (Linfield).

Out

Defenders: Kerys Harrop (Tottenham Hotspur), Adrienne Jordan (OL Reign), Freya Gregory (Aston Villa), Alexandra Brooks (Blackburn Rovers).

Midfielders: Brianna Visalli (Houston Dash), Abbey Jones (Aston Villa), Olivia Rabjohn (Aston Villa), Chloe Arthur (Aston Villa), Lucy Staniforth, (Manchester United).

Forwards: Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur).

What will they be aiming for this season?

Survival is undoubtedly the first priority for The Blues, but with a new manager an improvement on last season’s lowly finish will be expected.

First game

Birmingham City will face Brighton & Hove Albion at Broadfield on September 6.