A wave of international stars have joined the Women’s Super League over the summer ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Take a look at our standout picks as well as the full list of national team players joining England’s top flight for the new campaign, which gets underway this weekend.

Rose Lavelle

Lavelle is one of the biggest stars in the sport - (Copyright EMPICS Sport)

The most high-profile signing of the summer was World Cup winner Rose Lavelle, who joins last season’s runners-up Manchester City.

The 25-year-old is best known for scoring in the 2019 Women’s World Cup Final and being one of the players of the tournament in France.

Although her stats at club level are not sensational, she has netted 12 times in 45 appearances for her country and is without doubt one of the most exciting forward players in the world right now.

Diana Silva

Silva was a sensation during her four years with Sporting CP - (Copyright SIPA USA/PA Images)

Diana Silva, who has signed with newly-promoted Aston Villa, is one of the more unknown internationals to join the WSL, but her record for Sporting CP in Portugal speaks for itself.

The 25-year-old scored an incredible 90 goals in 104 games for the Campeonato Nacional Feminino side.

She also made her debut for Portugal at the age of just 16 and has netted 13 times in 58 games since, however it does remain to be seen whether she can make the step up to the top flight in England.

Valerie Gauvin

Everton's acquisition of Gauvin is one of the best signings of the summer - (Copyright DPA/PA Images)

Perhaps the most eye-catching move of the summer was French star Valerie Gauvin making the move from Montpellier to Willie Kirk’s Everton.

The 24-year-old forward spent six years with the Division 1 Feminine side and netted 50 times in 90 games.

She also has five years worth of international experience with France and has average nearly a goal every two games for Corinne Diacre’s team.

Pernille Harder

Harder joins Chelsea after a prolific four seasons with Bundesliga champions Wolfsburg - (Copyright DPA/PA Images)

A deal which was announced earlier this week was WSL champions Chelsea’s acquisition of Wolfsburg striker Pernille Harder.

The Dane suffered Champions League final heartbreak for the second time just last weekend when her German side were beaten yet again by Lyon.

But her invaluable experience in Europe could prove key for Emma Hayes’ side if they want to go all the way in the Champions League.

And that’s before you even get to her stellar 96 goals in four seasons in Germany.

Jessie Fleming

Fleming is an experienced international despite only being 22 years old - (Copyright SIPA USA/PA Images)

A second Chelsea signing to have grabbed the attention of many fans is that of Canadian midfielder Jessie Fleming.

Although she does not boast the European pedigree of Harder, she impressed at the World Cup last summer, scoring and receiving player of the match against Costa Rica.

She made her international debut at the youthful age of 15 and now believes it is the right time to step up to elite level in her club career.

Full list of internationals joining the WSL (teams they have joined in brackets):

Australia: Ella Mastrantonio (Bristol City), Alanna Kennedy (Spurs - on loan), Emily van Egmond (West Ham - on loan), Mackenzie Arnold (West Ham), Steph Catley (Arsenal), Lydia Williams (Arsenal)

Canada: Jessie Fleming (Chelsea), Shelina Zadorsky (Spurs - on loan)

Czech: Kateřina Svitková (West Ham)

Denmark: Pernille Harder (Chelsea), Rikke Sevecke (Everton), Nicoline Sørensen (Everton), Stine Larsen (Aston Villa)

England: Rachel Daly (West Ham)

Finland: Nora Heroum (Brighton)

France: Hawa Cissoko (West Ham), Valérie Gauvin (Everton)

Germany: Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea), Ivana Fuso (Man U), Ramona Petzelberger (Aston Villa), Caroline Siems (Aston VIlla), Lisa Weiß (Aston Villa)

Netherlands: Inessa Kaagman (Brighton)

Norway: Ingrid Moe Wold (Everton), Benedicte Haaland (Bristol City)

New Zealand: Erin Nayler (Reading), Rebekah Stott (Brighton)

Portugal: Diana Silva (Aston Villa)

Scotland: Rachel Corsie (Birmingham City), Claire Emslie (Everton - on loan)

Spain: Ona Batlle (Man U), Damaris Egurrola (Everton)

Sweden: No Mustafa (West Ham)

Switzerland: Malin Gut (Arsenal), Noelle Maritz (Arsenal)

USA: Rose Lavelle (Man City), Sam Mewis (Man City)

Wales: Jess Fishlock (Reading - on loan)