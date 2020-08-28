Women’s rugby league competitions in 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus
The 2020 Women's Super League and Challenge Cup competitions have been cancelled.
The Super League was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic without a single game played, and now the Rugby Football League has now confirmed that no competitive fixtures will be played this year.
The governing body has planned training sessions for England Senior Women and England Knights over September and October ahead of the start of next season and the World Cup.
The women’s rugby league elite teams have been told to prepare for local friendlies for the autumn.
The RFL's participation and development director Marc Lovering said: "The cancellation of the competitions is a huge sadness for the players, coaches, volunteers and all of us committed to the continued growth of women's rugby league, after such high hopes for a best-ever season.
"We have taken time to explore every possible option for the competitions. We have been in close dialogue with clubs and foundations throughout the interruption caused by the Covid-19 situation.
"The complex work needed with Government and other partners to build return to play strategies in contact sports has meant that full contact rugby league, with rule adaptions, is only likely to return in October - and then only in the form of local friendlies with limited travel.
"We are therefore timed out of delivering these prestigious competitions safely and with integrity."